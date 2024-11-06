Muay Thai Training

The Royal Thai Army trains U.S. Army Soldiers on the basics of Muay Thai Martial Arts on Schofield Barracks, HI on October 25, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 16:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|943116
|VIRIN:
|241025-A-WL612-9732
|Filename:
|DOD_110673083
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
