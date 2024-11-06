Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Muay Thai Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicole Taylor 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    The Royal Thai Army trains U.S. Army Soldiers on the basics of Muay Thai Martial Arts on Schofield Barracks, HI on October 25, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 16:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 943116
    VIRIN: 241025-A-WL612-9732
    Filename: DOD_110673083
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Muay Thai Training, by SGT Nicole Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Muay Thai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download