Description:

In this edition of QuEST, Dr. Raj Sharma and Jasper Craig with the SAFE Autonomy Team in ACT3 will discuss their work on implementation of reinforcement learning (RL) in a simulated environment.



Key Moments in the video include:

Quadrotor Dynamics

Differential flatness

Linear Quadratic Controller (LQR)

Formation Consensus

Reinforcement Learning (RL) for Trajectory Control

Benefits of LQR and RL

Future Work



Audience questions:

Kinematics that you used for this control - does that change for battery-powered or certainly gas-powered weight of the craft changes? How do people model that, or is it necessary to model that?

Would there be a place in that matrix you were describing a moment ago to account for some of those things?

Does every agent or node have perfect knowledge of the leader?

What mechanisms were used to work with Kerianne’s group - Summer Faculty Fellowship?