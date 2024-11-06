Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Raj Sharma and Jasper Craig

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Description:
    In this edition of QuEST, Dr. Raj Sharma and Jasper Craig with the SAFE Autonomy Team in ACT3 will discuss their work on implementation of reinforcement learning (RL) in a simulated environment.

    Key Moments in the video include:
    Quadrotor Dynamics
    Differential flatness
    Linear Quadratic Controller (LQR)
    Formation Consensus
    Reinforcement Learning (RL) for Trajectory Control
    Benefits of LQR and RL
    Future Work

    Audience questions:
    Kinematics that you used for this control - does that change for battery-powered or certainly gas-powered weight of the craft changes? How do people model that, or is it necessary to model that?
    Would there be a place in that matrix you were describing a moment ago to account for some of those things?
    Does every agent or node have perfect knowledge of the leader?
    What mechanisms were used to work with Kerianne’s group - Summer Faculty Fellowship?

    TAGS

    QuEST
    AFRL
    AFResearchLab
    Reinforcement Learning
    ACT3
    Simulated Environments

