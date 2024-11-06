Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    95 Years of Engineering Solutions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Every one of our missions began with an engineering challenge! For nearly a century, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District has tackled everything from hydraulic mining impacts and military construction to flood management and climate resilience. Join us on a journey, from our origins overcoming obstacles to a future built on collaboration and innovation.

    00:00 1. Introduction: 95 Years of Engineering Challenges
    01:02 2. 1800s Mining Origins: Hydraulic Mining and Flood Management
    01:33 3. 1930s A Rocky Start: Great Depression and New Deal Projects
    01:56 4. 1940s – 1960s Civil Works Expansion: Dams and Recreation
    02:44 5. 1940s – 1960s Military Support and Expansion: WWII and Beyond
    03:54 6. 1970s Environmental Awareness: Establishing the Regulatory Program
    04:42 7. 1970s – 1990s Major Flood Threats: Emergency Operations
    05:12 8. 1980s Ecological Restoration: Hazardous Waste Cleanup
    05:34 9. 2000s – 2010s Mega Projects: Folsom Dam and Levee Upgrades
    06:03 10. 2020s Modern Challenges: Climate Resilience and Infrastructure Upgrades
    06:46 11. Today’s Mission: Supporting Military, Water Resources, and Environmental Protection
    07:52 12. Conclusion: 95 Years of Innovative Solutions

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/About/History/

    - - - - - - - - - -

    Additional archival footage provided by:
    California Department of Water Resources (DWR)
    California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS)
    Getty Images
    KCRA Channel 3 Sacramento
    National Archives

    Some archival footage in this video is used for illustrative purposes and may not depict the exact locations of historical Sacramento District projects. However, it represents comparable visuals to support the district’s missions.

    Narration by OpenAI

    Sound effects by SoundBible.com, used under Public Domain and Creative Commons licenses.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943086
    VIRIN: 241106-A-AN535-1002
    Filename: DOD_110672594
    Length: 00:09:00
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 95 Years of Engineering Solutions, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Engineers
    floods
    war
    Military Construction
    USACE history
    Sacramento District history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download