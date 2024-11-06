95 Years of Engineering Solutions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every one of our missions began with an engineering challenge! For nearly a century, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District has tackled everything from hydraulic mining impacts and military construction to flood management and climate resilience. Join us on a journey, from our origins overcoming obstacles to a future built on collaboration and innovation.



00:00 1. Introduction: 95 Years of Engineering Challenges

01:02 2. 1800s Mining Origins: Hydraulic Mining and Flood Management

01:33 3. 1930s A Rocky Start: Great Depression and New Deal Projects

01:56 4. 1940s – 1960s Civil Works Expansion: Dams and Recreation

02:44 5. 1940s – 1960s Military Support and Expansion: WWII and Beyond

03:54 6. 1970s Environmental Awareness: Establishing the Regulatory Program

04:42 7. 1970s – 1990s Major Flood Threats: Emergency Operations

05:12 8. 1980s Ecological Restoration: Hazardous Waste Cleanup

05:34 9. 2000s – 2010s Mega Projects: Folsom Dam and Levee Upgrades

06:03 10. 2020s Modern Challenges: Climate Resilience and Infrastructure Upgrades

06:46 11. Today’s Mission: Supporting Military, Water Resources, and Environmental Protection

07:52 12. Conclusion: 95 Years of Innovative Solutions



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/About/History/



- - - - - - - - - -



Additional archival footage provided by:

California Department of Water Resources (DWR)

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)

Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS)

Getty Images

KCRA Channel 3 Sacramento

National Archives



Some archival footage in this video is used for illustrative purposes and may not depict the exact locations of historical Sacramento District projects. However, it represents comparable visuals to support the district’s missions.



Narration by OpenAI



Sound effects by SoundBible.com, used under Public Domain and Creative Commons licenses.