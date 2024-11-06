95 Years of Engineering Solutions

Every one of our missions began with an engineering challenge! For nearly a century, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District has tackled everything from hydraulic mining impacts and military construction to flood management and climate resilience. Join us on a journey, from our origins overcoming obstacles to a future built on collaboration and innovation.
00:00 1. Introduction: 95 Years of Engineering Challenges
01:02 2. 1800s Mining Origins: Hydraulic Mining and Flood Management
01:33 3. 1930s A Rocky Start: Great Depression and New Deal Projects
01:56 4. 1940s – 1960s Civil Works Expansion: Dams and Recreation
02:44 5. 1940s – 1960s Military Support and Expansion: WWII and Beyond
03:54 6. 1970s Environmental Awareness: Establishing the Regulatory Program
04:42 7. 1970s – 1990s Major Flood Threats: Emergency Operations
05:12 8. 1980s Ecological Restoration: Hazardous Waste Cleanup
05:34 9. 2000s – 2010s Mega Projects: Folsom Dam and Levee Upgrades
06:03 10. 2020s Modern Challenges: Climate Resilience and Infrastructure Upgrades
06:46 11. Today’s Mission: Supporting Military, Water Resources, and Environmental Protection
07:52 12. Conclusion: 95 Years of Innovative Solutions
Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/About/History/
- - - - - - - - - -
Additional archival footage provided by:
California Department of Water Resources (DWR)
California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)
Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS)
Getty Images
KCRA Channel 3 Sacramento
National Archives
Some archival footage in this video is used for illustrative purposes and may not depict the exact locations of historical Sacramento District projects. However, it represents comparable visuals to support the district’s missions.
Narration by OpenAI
Sound effects by SoundBible.com, used under Public Domain and Creative Commons licenses.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943086
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-AN535-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110672594
|Length:
|00:09:00
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 95 Years of Engineering Solutions, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.