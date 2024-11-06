“The Monthly Dose” from the Defense Health Agency

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Introducing The Monthly Dose! Our new video series features DHA leaders talking about our agency, where we’re headed, and how to contribute to the success of our mission. Enjoy this introductory message from our DHA Director!