    “The Monthly Dose” from the Defense Health Agency

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Noah Nash 

    Defense Health Agency

    Introducing The Monthly Dose! Our new video series features DHA leaders talking about our agency, where we’re headed, and how to contribute to the success of our mission. Enjoy this introductory message from our DHA Director!

    Location: US

