625 STOS fires ICBM for Glory Trip 251

A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with multiple targetable reentry vehicles from aboard the Airborne Launch Control System Nov. 5, 2024 at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Airmen from the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron out of Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, were aboard the U.S. Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft to demonstrate the reliability and effectiveness of the ALCS system. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston)