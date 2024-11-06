Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard Warrior Training Center conducts Air Assault Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    A mobile training team with the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center recently conducted the Air Assault Course at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 31, 2024. The 10-day course trains Soldiers in air assault and sling-load operations, rappelling and the use of helicopter assets in support of combat operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943049
    VIRIN: 241107-A-WU705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110672133
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Warrior Training Center conducts Air Assault Course, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WTC
    national guard
    army national guard warrior training center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download