A mobile training team with the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center recently conducted the Air Assault Course at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 31, 2024. The 10-day course trains Soldiers in air assault and sling-load operations, rappelling and the use of helicopter assets in support of combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 11:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943049
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-WU705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110672133
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Guard Warrior Training Center conducts Air Assault Course, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.