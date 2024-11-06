Master Chief Petty Officer Shawn Burns assumes title of Enlisted Ancient Albatross

Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Shawn Burns assumed the title of Enlisted Ancient Albatross during a ceremony at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, August 23, 2024. In 1966 and 1988 the Coast Guard Officer Ancient Albatross and then the Enlisted Ancient Albatross Awards were established respectively to honor the Coast Guard aviators on active duty who have held that designation for the longest period. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943046
|VIRIN:
|240823-G-CS621-5552
|Filename:
|DOD_110672125
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.