Master Chief Petty Officer Shawn Burns assumes title of Enlisted Ancient Albatross

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943046" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Shawn Burns assumed the title of Enlisted Ancient Albatross during a ceremony at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, August 23, 2024. In 1966 and 1988 the Coast Guard Officer Ancient Albatross and then the Enlisted Ancient Albatross Awards were established respectively to honor the Coast Guard aviators on active duty who have held that designation for the longest period. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)