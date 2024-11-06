Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chief Petty Officer Shawn Burns assumes title of Enlisted Ancient Albatross

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Shawn Burns assumed the title of Enlisted Ancient Albatross during a ceremony at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, August 23, 2024. In 1966 and 1988 the Coast Guard Officer Ancient Albatross and then the Enlisted Ancient Albatross Awards were established respectively to honor the Coast Guard aviators on active duty who have held that designation for the longest period. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943046
    VIRIN: 240823-G-CS621-5552
    Filename: DOD_110672125
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US

    USCG
    Aviation
    Ancient Albatross

