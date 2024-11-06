This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Defense Logistics Agency Document Services! Let's take a moment to celebrate all the great people who have had a hand in helping reach this monumental achievement.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 11:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943039
|VIRIN:
|241101-D-AU600-1001
|PIN:
|505854-D
|Filename:
|DOD_110671972
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Document Services Celebrates, by Kelly Burell and Jason Shamberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.