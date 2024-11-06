Pittsburgh All Star Day [B-roll]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



High school students, athletes and club organization leaders across Pennsylvania, including friends, families and other support groups, attended an All Star event hosted by the 171st Air Refueling Wing at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air National Guard Base, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2024. The event is intended to inspire, engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen through demonstration and encouragement of Air Force capabilities and positive awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)