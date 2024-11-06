Pittsburgh All Star Day [B-roll]

High school students, athletes and club organization leaders across Pennsylvania, including friends, families and other support groups, attended an All Star event hosted by the 171st Air Refueling Wing at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air National Guard Base, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2024. The event is intended to inspire, engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen through demonstration and encouragement of Air Force capabilities and positive awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943033
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-KE594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110671875
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
