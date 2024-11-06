U.S. Space Force Sergeant Nicholas Ames from Shelton, Washington, is a member of the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard. The Space Force Honor Guard will join with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943028
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-KB025-7516
|Filename:
|DOD_110671788
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|SHELTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shelton native will support the 60th Presidential Inauguration (B-roll), by SPC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
