    Shelton native will support the 60th Presidential Inauguration (B-roll)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Luciano Alcala 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Space Force Sergeant Nicholas Ames from Shelton, Washington, is a member of the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard. The Space Force Honor Guard will join with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luciano Alcala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943028
    VIRIN: 241107-A-KB025-7516
    Filename: DOD_110671788
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: SHELTON, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shelton native will support the 60th Presidential Inauguration (B-roll), by SPC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTF-NCR
    Joint Task Force National Capital Region
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    MediaOps60PI

