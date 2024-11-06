Multinational Units arrive in Finland for DF25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943023" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

British Soldiers assigned to 19th Regiment Royal Artillery - Scottish Gunners conduct maintenance and daily operational briefs within their living and sustainment camp. Soldiers from across the Alliance have gathered in Finland to conduct live fire exercises and enhance the safety and security of the European Theater to the North. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)