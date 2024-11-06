Air Assault Course in GTA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and airmen from units across Europe participate in the Air Assault course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 22 – Nov. 1, 2024. The Combined Arms Training Center, in coordination with the Maneuver Center of Excellence Army National Guard Warrior Training Battalion mobile training team, hosts this 10-day course to prepare soldiers for airmobile operations. During the course, students train and are evaluated on combat assault, sling loads, rappelling, physical fitness, and other critical skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin Mackall)