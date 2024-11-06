Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault Course in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers and airmen from units across Europe participate in the Air Assault course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 22 – Nov. 1, 2024. The Combined Arms Training Center, in coordination with the Maneuver Center of Excellence Army National Guard Warrior Training Battalion mobile training team, hosts this 10-day course to prepare soldiers for airmobile operations. During the course, students train and are evaluated on combat assault, sling loads, rappelling, physical fitness, and other critical skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin Mackall)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 04:45
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

