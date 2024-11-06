Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day PSA from 401AFSB command team

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.07.2024

    Video by Joseph Kumzak 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    Col. Brandon Hill, 401AFSB commander, and CSM Emanuel Stephens, 401AFSB CSM, deliver their Veterans Day message.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 04:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 942981
    VIRIN: 241107-A-NG080-1001
    Filename: DOD_110671437
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    U.S. Army
    Army Materiel Command
    1TSC
    401st AFSB
    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

