Col. Brandon Hill, 401AFSB commander, and CSM Emanuel Stephens, 401AFSB CSM, deliver their Veterans Day message.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 04:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|942981
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-NG080-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110671437
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day PSA from 401AFSB command team, by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.