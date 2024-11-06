Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 years later: Remembering the second battle of Fallujah

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen, Cpl. Anita Ramos, Cpl. Jaye Townsend and Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler

    1st Marine Division

    A video created in Adobe Premiere Pro 2021 to tell the story of the 20th anniversary of the second battle of Fallujah from the viewpoint of two retired Marines who served with 1st Marine Division at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 6, 2024. The second battle of Fallujah, also known as Operation Phantom Fury, was a joint military effort carried out Nov. 7-Dec. 23, 2004, by American, British and Iraqi forces meant to eliminate Islamic insurgents in the city. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez, Cpl. Jaye Townsend, Cpl. Anita Ramos, Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler, and Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Dry Ice composed by Victory Flags/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com, Aurora Borealis composed by Grégoire Lourme/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com, and The Epical composed by Brain Alien/Music Revolution/stock.adobe.com)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 01:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942971
    VIRIN: 241106-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110671325
    Length: 00:12:13
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Marines, 1st MARDIV, V31, Operation Phantom Fury, Second Battle of Fallujah, History

