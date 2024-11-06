20 years later: Remembering the second battle of Fallujah

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video created in Adobe Premiere Pro 2021 to tell the story of the 20th anniversary of the second battle of Fallujah from the viewpoint of two retired Marines who served with 1st Marine Division at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 6, 2024. The second battle of Fallujah, also known as Operation Phantom Fury, was a joint military effort carried out Nov. 7-Dec. 23, 2004, by American, British and Iraqi forces meant to eliminate Islamic insurgents in the city. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez, Cpl. Jaye Townsend, Cpl. Anita Ramos, Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler, and Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Dry Ice composed by Victory Flags/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com, Aurora Borealis composed by Grégoire Lourme/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com, and The Epical composed by Brain Alien/Music Revolution/stock.adobe.com)