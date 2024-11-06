Camp Pendleton Celebrates the Marine Corps' 249th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, host the Camp Pendleton Annual Marine Corps Birthday Pageant and Cake Cutting Ceremony at the Camp Pendleton Base Theatre act Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., November 6, 2024. The birthday pageant is an annual tradition that includes a uniform pageant, as well as the traditional cake cutting ceremony in honor of the Marine Corps’ birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)