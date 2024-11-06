U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, host the Camp Pendleton Annual Marine Corps Birthday Pageant and Cake Cutting Ceremony at the Camp Pendleton Base Theatre act Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., November 6, 2024. The birthday pageant is an annual tradition that includes a uniform pageant, as well as the traditional cake cutting ceremony in honor of the Marine Corps’ birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 23:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942961
|VIRIN:
|241106-M-XH636-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110670994
|Length:
|01:00:07
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Celebrates the Marine Corps' 249th Birthday, by LCpl Adrian Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.