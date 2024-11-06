Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Celebrates the Marine Corps' 249th Birthday

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, host the Camp Pendleton Annual Marine Corps Birthday Pageant and Cake Cutting Ceremony at the Camp Pendleton Base Theatre act Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., November 6, 2024. The birthday pageant is an annual tradition that includes a uniform pageant, as well as the traditional cake cutting ceremony in honor of the Marine Corps’ birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 23:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942961
    VIRIN: 241106-M-XH636-1001
    Filename: DOD_110670994
    Length: 01:00:07
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Camp Pendleton Celebrates the Marine Corps' 249th Birthday, by LCpl Adrian Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Marine Corps Birthday
    cake cutting ceremony
    249th Birthday
    MCIW Birthday Pageant

