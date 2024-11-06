Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    625 STOS fires ICBM for Glory Trip 251

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    8th Air Force/J-GSOC

    A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen aircrew launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with multiple targetable reentry vehicles from aboard the Airborne Launch Control System Nov. 5, 2024 at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Airmen from the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron out of Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, were aboard the U.S. Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft to demonstrate the reliability and effectiveness of the ALCS system. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 21:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942958
    VIRIN: 241104-F-JU986-1001
    Filename: DOD_110670955
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 625 STOS fires ICBM for Glory Trip 251, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFGSC
    8 AF
    Glory Trip
    625 STOS
    ALCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download