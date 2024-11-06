life is a movie, film drug free: Red RIbbon Week 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Elementary school students listen to a presentation for Red Ribbon Week at Klatt Elementary School, Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 4, 2024. Red Ribbon Week is a nationwide campaign focused on promoting a healthy and drug-free lifestyle amongst the nation’s youth by delivering prevention information at school assemblies in collaboration with the Alaska National Guard Counterdrug Support Program, Drug Enforcement Agency, local law enforcement, and elected officials. The 2024 RRW events were held at six elementary schools across Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)