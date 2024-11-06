Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    life is a movie, film drug free: Red RIbbon Week 2024

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Elementary school students listen to a presentation for Red Ribbon Week at Klatt Elementary School, Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 4, 2024. Red Ribbon Week is a nationwide campaign focused on promoting a healthy and drug-free lifestyle amongst the nation’s youth by delivering prevention information at school assemblies in collaboration with the Alaska National Guard Counterdrug Support Program, Drug Enforcement Agency, local law enforcement, and elected officials. The 2024 RRW events were held at six elementary schools across Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 20:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942954
    VIRIN: 241104-Z-SR689-1005
    PIN: 24110405
    Filename: DOD_110670901
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    This work, life is a movie, film drug free: Red RIbbon Week 2024, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    alaska national guard
    empowerment
    Red Ribbon Week
    Youth Activities
    Counter Drug Campaign

