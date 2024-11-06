Elementary school students listen to a presentation for Red Ribbon Week at Klatt Elementary School, Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 4, 2024. Red Ribbon Week is a nationwide campaign focused on promoting a healthy and drug-free lifestyle amongst the nation’s youth by delivering prevention information at school assemblies in collaboration with the Alaska National Guard Counterdrug Support Program, Drug Enforcement Agency, local law enforcement, and elected officials. The 2024 RRW events were held at six elementary schools across Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 20:47
|Category:
|Package
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
This work, life is a movie, film drug free: Red RIbbon Week 2024, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
