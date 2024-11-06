Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LCT conducts aerial transport operations with the NMESIS on MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, load a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System during aerial transport operations on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Aerial transport operations allow Marines to rapidly deploy and relocate the NMESIS to remote locations, enhancing flexibility and responsiveness in contested areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942943
    VIRIN: 241105-M-OY081-1001
    Filename: DOD_110670743
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT conducts aerial transport operations with the NMESIS on MCBH, by Cpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warfighting
    3dMARDiv
    Force Design
    Fightnow
    3dMLR
    3dLCT

