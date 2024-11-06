3d LCT conducts aerial transport operations with the NMESIS on MCBH

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, load a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System during aerial transport operations on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Aerial transport operations allow Marines to rapidly deploy and relocate the NMESIS to remote locations, enhancing flexibility and responsiveness in contested areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)
|11.05.2024
|11.06.2024 19:22
|B-Roll
|942943
|241105-M-OY081-1001
|DOD_110670743
|00:01:27
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|0
|0
