The Maryland National Guard's Freestate ChalleNGe Academy hosted a cadet briefing to foster connections between cadets, community leaders, government officials, county executives, and military members at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, on Sept. 13, 2024. Cadets delivered speeches, sharing their stories, passions, and goals for the future. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942931
|VIRIN:
|240913-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110670538
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cadet Briefing at APG, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.