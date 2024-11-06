Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet Briefing at APG

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland National Guard's Freestate ChalleNGe Academy hosted a cadet briefing to foster connections between cadets, community leaders, government officials, county executives, and military members at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, on Sept. 13, 2024. Cadets delivered speeches, sharing their stories, passions, and goals for the future. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 16:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942931
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_110670538
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet Briefing at APG, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

