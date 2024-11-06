Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs ailing woman from cruise ship 70 miles off Oahu

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hoists an ailing 29-year-old woman from a cruise ship approximately 70 miles offshore Kaneohe, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call from personnel aboard the Grand Princess requesting a medevac for the woman, who was experiencing symptoms of appendicitis approximately 570 miles northeast of Kauai. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942921
    VIRIN: 241105-G-G0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_110670384
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    medevac
    Uscg
    cruise ship
    Hawaii
    helicopter
    c130

