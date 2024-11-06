Coast Guard medevacs ailing woman from cruise ship 70 miles off Oahu

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hoists an ailing 29-year-old woman from a cruise ship approximately 70 miles offshore Kaneohe, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call from personnel aboard the Grand Princess requesting a medevac for the woman, who was experiencing symptoms of appendicitis approximately 570 miles northeast of Kauai. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942921
|VIRIN:
|241105-G-G0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110670384
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
