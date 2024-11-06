Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Acquisition workforce NCOs making a difference!

    UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    #JoinUs! NCOs in the acquisition workforce perform the vital tasks of providing procurement support for anything a unit might need and serve the commander as a business adviser, ensuring they get what’s needed, on time, to support the mission. The career field was established to meet the Army’s continuously increasing need for contingency contracting officers, and the contributions made by Army acquisition NCOs are #MakingADifference as a critical asset.
    Learn more about #ArmyPossibilities in the acquisition corps by emailing usarmy.belvoir.usaasc.mbx.nco@army.mil.
    #ContractingForSoldiers #BeAllYouCanBe #MyArmyStory

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942920
    VIRIN: 231123-O-HP256-4241
    Filename: DOD_110670356
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Acquisition workforce NCOs making a difference!, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCO
    Contracting
    Acquisition
    Army
    making a difference
    Army Possibilities

