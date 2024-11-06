#JoinUs! NCOs in the acquisition workforce perform the vital tasks of providing procurement support for anything a unit might need and serve the commander as a business adviser, ensuring they get what’s needed, on time, to support the mission. The career field was established to meet the Army’s continuously increasing need for contingency contracting officers, and the contributions made by Army acquisition NCOs are #MakingADifference as a critical asset.
Learn more about #ArmyPossibilities in the acquisition corps by emailing usarmy.belvoir.usaasc.mbx.nco@army.mil.
#ContractingForSoldiers #BeAllYouCanBe #MyArmyStory
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942920
|VIRIN:
|231123-O-HP256-4241
|Filename:
|DOD_110670356
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Acquisition workforce NCOs making a difference!, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.