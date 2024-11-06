Brig. Gen. Joseph Esandon, 10th Mountain Division deputy commanding general operations speaks during the casing of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divisions colors on Fort Drum, Nov. 06, 2024. The traditional casing ceremony was held as the unit prepares to leave for the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942912
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-AO831-9994
|Filename:
|DOD_110670131
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Brigade Casing Ceremony Speech Brig. Gen. Joseph Esandon, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
