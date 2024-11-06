Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st BCT Color Casing Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Dan Kearny, the 1st Brigade, 10th Mountain Division commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Walls, the 1st Brigade, 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted advisor, case the battalion colors on Fort Drum, Nov. 06, 2024. The traditional casing ceremony was held as the unit prepares to leave for the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942902
    VIRIN: 241106-A-AO831-7045
    Filename: DOD_110669952
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 1st BCT Color Casing Ceremony, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    1BCT
    Fort Drum
    Army
    10MTN

