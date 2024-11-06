1st BCT Color Casing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Dan Kearny, the 1st Brigade, 10th Mountain Division commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Walls, the 1st Brigade, 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted advisor, case the battalion colors on Fort Drum, Nov. 06, 2024. The traditional casing ceremony was held as the unit prepares to leave for the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)