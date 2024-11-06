1st BCT Color Casing Ceremony

Col. Dan Kearny, the 1st Brigade, 10th Mountain Division commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Walls, the 1st Brigade, 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted advisor, case the battalion colors on Fort Drum, Nov. 06, 2024. The traditional casing ceremony was held as the unit prepares to leave for the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942902
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-AO831-7045
|Filename:
|DOD_110669952
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
