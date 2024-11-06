908th Flying Training Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 908th Flying Training Wing conducted a four-day combat readiness exercise featuring all squadrons within the 908th Mission Support Group, the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and wing staff elements, starting Oct. 31, 2024, to Nov. 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The exercise allowed senior leaders to test unit members' readiness for future potential deployments. The exercise also featured aircraft from the 4th Air Force's 349th Air Mobility Wing and 931st Air Refueling Wing. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks)