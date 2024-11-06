Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Day 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    This video was created in honor of Veterans Day. It features photos from recent Veterans Day events, both on Fort Johnson and outside of post. This video was created using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Premiere Pro. Audio used with an authorized license. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942877
    VIRIN: 241106-A-GH690-3820
    Filename: DOD_110669532
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day 2024, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Fort Johnson
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    Veterans Day 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download