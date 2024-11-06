Veterans Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was created in honor of Veterans Day. It features photos from recent Veterans Day events, both on Fort Johnson and outside of post. This video was created using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Premiere Pro. Audio used with an authorized license. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)