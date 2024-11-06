B-Roll of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers inspecting baggage planeside at Philadelphia International Airport.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942871
|VIRIN:
|240730-H-D0456-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110669391
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll CBP Planeside Inspection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.