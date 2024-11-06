Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll CBP Planeside Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-Roll of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers inspecting baggage planeside at Philadelphia International Airport.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942871
    VIRIN: 240730-H-D0456-1002
    Filename: DOD_110669391
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll CBP Planeside Inspection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inspection
    planes
    Philadelphia International Airport
    cbpbroll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download