    Memorial Ceremony for Staff Sgt. Dante Bell

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    The leadership and Soldiers assigned to the 3-347th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, along with the family of Staff Sgt. Dante Bell, held a memorial ceremony for Staff Sgt. Bell, November 3, 2024, in Orlando, Florida to honor his life and service to the nation. Bell died in a training incident on October 5, 2024.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942870
    VIRIN: 241106-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_110669390
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

