Memorial Ceremony for Staff Sgt. Dante Bell

The leadership and Soldiers assigned to the 3-347th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, along with the family of Staff Sgt. Dante Bell, held a memorial ceremony for Staff Sgt. Bell, November 3, 2024, in Orlando, Florida to honor his life and service to the nation. Bell died in a training incident on October 5, 2024.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)