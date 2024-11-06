Memorial Ceremony for Staff Sgt. Dante Bell

The leadership and Soldiers assigned to the 3-347th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, along with the family of Staff Sgt. Dante Bell, held a memorial ceremony for Staff Sgt. Bell, November 3, 2024, in Orlando, Florida to honor his life and service to the nation. Bell died in a training incident on October 5, 2024.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|11.03.2024
|11.06.2024 10:36
|Package
|942870
|241106-A-BU909-1001
|DOD_110669390
|00:03:35
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
