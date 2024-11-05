Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minuteman III Test Launch Showcases Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force's Safe, Effective Deterrent (NARRATED)

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Nov. 5, 2024, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 06:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942861
    VIRIN: 241105-X-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110669107
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

