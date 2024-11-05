Coast Guard medevacs 39-year-old male from oil tanker near Oceanside

A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an 39-year-old male off the oil tanker Polaris Voyager 28 miles west of Oceanside, California on Nov. 5, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the patient into the helicopter, and transferred him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in San Diego. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 20:10
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:01:17
Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
