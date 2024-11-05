Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 39-year-old male from oil tanker near Oceanside

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an 39-year-old male off the oil tanker Polaris Voyager 28 miles west of Oceanside, California on Nov. 5, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the patient into the helicopter, and transferred him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in San Diego. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    San Diego
    California Coast
    CoastGuardNewsWire

