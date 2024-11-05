Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Artillery Half Section Parade March

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fort Sill Artillery Half Section demonstrates their parade march on the Fort Sill Polo Field on Oct. 3, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942806
    VIRIN: 241003-D-NR812-3080
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110668097
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Artillery Half Section Parade March, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Horses
    Fort Sill
    Artillery
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Half Section
    Military Working Equine

