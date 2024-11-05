Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR Presents AI ANTX Exercise FY24 Prize Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    241105-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 5, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Commander Rear Adm. Seiko Okano presents the Artificial Intelligence Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (AI ANTX) FY24 prize challenge. The AI ANTX Challenge is focused on quickly identifying operationally-relevant innovations and emerging AI-enabled technologies for informing and automating maritime decision making. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942788
    VIRIN: 241105-N-GC965-1001
    Filename: DOD_110667516
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Artificial Intelligence
    NAVWAR
    AI ANTX
    Advanced Naval Technology Exercise FY24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download