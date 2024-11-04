Keesler News 4 November 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW Commander, and CMSgt Joshua Ziriak, 81 TRW Acting Command Chief, recap the Honorary Commanders Induction Ceremony, the State of Keesler event with the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, and the 3rd Quarter Wing Awards Ceremony. They also preview upcoming events including National Native American Heritage Month, the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the Keesler Chaplain Corps Thanksgiving Away From Home, and the Chaplain Duathlon.