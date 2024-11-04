Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW Commander, and CMSgt Joshua Ziriak, 81 TRW Acting Command Chief, recap the Honorary Commanders Induction Ceremony, the State of Keesler event with the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, and the 3rd Quarter Wing Awards Ceremony. They also preview upcoming events including National Native American Heritage Month, the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the Keesler Chaplain Corps Thanksgiving Away From Home, and the Chaplain Duathlon.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 10:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|942760
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-PI774-8910
|Filename:
|DOD_110666631
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 4 November 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
