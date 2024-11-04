Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 4 November 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW Commander, and CMSgt Joshua Ziriak, 81 TRW Acting Command Chief, recap the Honorary Commanders Induction Ceremony, the State of Keesler event with the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, and the 3rd Quarter Wing Awards Ceremony. They also preview upcoming events including National Native American Heritage Month, the Dragon Tank Innovation Competition, the Keesler Chaplain Corps Thanksgiving Away From Home, and the Chaplain Duathlon.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 10:35
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

