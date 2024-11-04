Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to US Navy Boot Camp

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Bender 

    All Hands Magazine

    Recruit Division Commanders at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, IL address new U.S. Navy Recruits for the first time. Over the next several weeks, they are trained to become United States Sailors and basically trained in the skills needed to serve their nation (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Bender).

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942758
    VIRIN: 230508-N-NX429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110666567
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to US Navy Boot Camp, by PO2 Zachary Bender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    boot camp
    recruit
    US Navy

