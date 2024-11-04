Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their 15k hike on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 2, 2024. The 15k hike is the last event recruits conduct before they receive their Eagle Globe and Anchor and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 09:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942751
|VIRIN:
|241102-M-NG792-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110666433
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company 15k Hike, by LCpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.