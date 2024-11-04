Kilo Company 15k Hike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their 15k hike on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 2, 2024. The 15k hike is the last event recruits conduct before they receive their Eagle Globe and Anchor and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)