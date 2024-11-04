Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company 15k Hike

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their 15k hike on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 2, 2024. The 15k hike is the last event recruits conduct before they receive their Eagle Globe and Anchor and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942751
    VIRIN: 241102-M-NG792-1001
    Filename: DOD_110666433
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company 15k Hike, by LCpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    night
    hike
    ruck
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    main pack

