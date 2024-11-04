Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-4 ADAR NCO Induction Ceremony

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Owen Thez 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment held its quarterly noncommissioned officer induction week in Ansbach, Germany.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 05:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 942738
    VIRIN: 241024-A-JD511-9348
    Filename: DOD_110666155
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-4 ADAR NCO Induction Ceremony, by SSG Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO Induction
    Oberdachstetten
    5-4 ADAR

