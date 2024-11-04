Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC hosts Local German High School for First Fall Classic 2024

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and the Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club chapter host a combined softball event with the BurgGymnasium Kaiserslautern, a local high school, on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Oct. 23, 2024.

    The event focused on building and strengthening the community within the U.S. military and the local schools within the K-town area while providing an excellent opportunity for students and Soldiers to come together and share experiences and life stories.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 02:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942736
    VIRIN: 241023-A-MP101-3080
    Filename: DOD_110666021
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    making a difference
    StrongerTogether
    18th Military Brigade
    Sergeant Morales Club

