U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and the Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club chapter host a combined softball event with the BurgGymnasium Kaiserslautern, a local high school, on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Oct. 23, 2024.
The event focused on building and strengthening the community within the U.S. military and the local schools within the K-town area while providing an excellent opportunity for students and Soldiers to come together and share experiences and life stories.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 02:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942736
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-MP101-3080
|Filename:
|DOD_110666021
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st TSC hosts Local German High School for First Fall Classic 2024, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.