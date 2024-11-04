21st TSC hosts Local German High School for First Fall Classic 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and the Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club chapter host a combined softball event with the BurgGymnasium Kaiserslautern, a local high school, on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Oct. 23, 2024.



The event focused on building and strengthening the community within the U.S. military and the local schools within the K-town area while providing an excellent opportunity for students and Soldiers to come together and share experiences and life stories.