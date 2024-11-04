U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment and Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division give Veterans Day shoutouts on Camp Schwab and Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. Veterans Day commemorates the service of all U.S. veterans, honoring the dedication and sacrifices of the brave men and women who have served our country. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kincayd Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 23:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|942724
|VIRIN:
|241031-M-VJ227-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110665821
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Marine Division Veterans Day Shoutouts, by Sgt Kincayd Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.