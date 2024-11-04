Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Marine Division Veterans Day Shoutouts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kincayd Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment and Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division give Veterans Day shoutouts on Camp Schwab and Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. Veterans Day commemorates the service of all U.S. veterans, honoring the dedication and sacrifices of the brave men and women who have served our country. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kincayd Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 23:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 942724
    VIRIN: 241031-M-VJ227-1002
    Filename: DOD_110665821
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Division Veterans Day Shoutouts, by Sgt Kincayd Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    4th Marines
    3d MARDIV
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download