    NFL Team – Veterans Day FOX – Spc. Dareum Bell

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Brooke Nevins 

    1st Space Brigade

    Spc. Dareum Bell, U.S. Army 1st Space Brigade, gives a shout-out to the Chicago Bears from Fort Carson, Colorado.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 22:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942723
    VIRIN: 241028-A-NX045-4685
    Filename: DOD_110665792
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, NFL Team – Veterans Day FOX – Spc. Dareum Bell, by Brooke Nevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day
    NFLBears

