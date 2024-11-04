USS John Basilone (DDG 122) Arrives in New York City

U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) navigates the Upper Bay, near New Jersey and New York, Nov. 4, 2024. John Basilone is set to be commissioned in New York City on Nov. 9. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Salgado)
|11.04.2024
|11.04.2024 21:10
|B-Roll
|942719
|241104-M-VM063-1416
|DOD_110665629
|00:05:55
|JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
|BATH, MAINE, US
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|3
|3
