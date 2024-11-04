Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Basilone (DDG 122) Arrives in New York City

    JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) navigates the Upper Bay, near New Jersey and New York, Nov. 4, 2024. John Basilone is set to be commissioned in New York City on Nov. 9. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Salgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942719
    VIRIN: 241104-M-VM063-1416
    Filename: DOD_110665629
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Hometown: BATH, MAINE, US
    Hometown: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Basilone (DDG 122) Arrives in New York City, by Cpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commissioning ceremony
    Destroyer
    US Navy
    BlueGreenTeam
    DDG 122
    USS John Basilone (DDG 122)

