    NFL Steelers - Sgt. Sebastian Alsop

    SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.04.2024

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. Sebastian Alsop from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command sends a Veterans Day greeting message to his family and friends back home in Huntsville, Ala. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 20:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942718
    VIRIN: 241104-A-TR140-2359
    Filename: DOD_110665595
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, NFL Steelers - Sgt. Sebastian Alsop, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Shout Out
    ESPN
    Veteran's Day
    FOX
    NFLSteelers

