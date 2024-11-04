Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force participate in Freedom Flag 24-1

    REPUBLIC OF KOREA BASE POHANG, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participate in exercise Freedom Flag 24-1 with services members from the Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force at Republic of Korea Base Pohang, South Korea, Oct. 28 - 31, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is a large-scale, military exercise between Republic of Korea and U.S. forces on the Korean Peninsula with a focus on realistic training and high-end tactics, techniques, and procedures with combined forces against an advanced adversary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 20:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942704
    VIRIN: 241031-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_110665394
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: REPUBLIC OF KOREA BASE POHANG, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force participate in Freedom Flag 24-1, by Sgt Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

