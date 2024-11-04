1st MAW, U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force participate in Freedom Flag 24-1

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participate in exercise Freedom Flag 24-1 with services members from the Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force at Pohang, South Korea, Oct. 28 - 31, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is a large-scale, military exercise between Republic of Korea and U.S. forces on the Korean Peninsula with a focus on realistic training and high-end tactics, techniques, and procedures with combined forces against an advanced adversary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri)
