    Vikings-Veterans Day FOX-Engineers

    JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Missouri National Guard give a shout-out to the Minnesota Vikings for Veteran's Day 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 18:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942700
    VIRIN: 241103-Z-A3571-6808
    Filename: DOD_110665334
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, US

    Sports
    NFL
    Veterans Day
    MO Guard
    NFLVikings

