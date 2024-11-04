Airmen from the Second Bomb Wing participate in Global Thunder 25 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., in October 2024. Global Thunder 25 is U.S. Strategic Command's annual nuclear command and control exercise, and involves personnel throughout the strategic enterprise, including U.S. Strategic Command's components and subordinate units.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 16:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942687
|VIRIN:
|241016-F-F3302-4337
|Filename:
|DOD_110665096
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Second Bomb Wing Participates in Global Thunder 25, by A1C Rhea Beil, SrA Hailey Farrell, A1C Aaron Hill, SrA Nia Jacobs, A1C Laiken King, A1C Jaiyah Lewis and TSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.