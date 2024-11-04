Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Bomb Wing Participates in Global Thunder 25

    BARKSDALE AFB, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil, Senior Airman Hailey Farrell, Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill, Senior Airman Nia Jacobs, Airman 1st Class Laiken King, Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis and Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the Second Bomb Wing participate in Global Thunder 25 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., in October 2024. Global Thunder 25 is U.S. Strategic Command's annual nuclear command and control exercise, and involves personnel throughout the strategic enterprise, including U.S. Strategic Command's components and subordinate units.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 16:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942687
    VIRIN: 241016-F-F3302-4337
    Filename: DOD_110665096
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Second Bomb Wing Participates in Global Thunder 25, by A1C Rhea Beil, SrA Hailey Farrell, A1C Aaron Hill, SrA Nia Jacobs, A1C Laiken King, A1C Jaiyah Lewis and TSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Barksdale AFB
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Global Thunder
    GT25

