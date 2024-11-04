Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UPDATE: USACE provides water pumps to bring flood relief to Lake Bonny residents

    LAKELAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Maj. Matt Westcott, a commander of the Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office and deputy district engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, offers an update on USACE’s role in helping the City of Lakeland and areas around Lake Bonny with water pumping operations during the recovery from Hurricane Milton. (U.S. Army video by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 16:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 942684
    VIRIN: 241103-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_110664978
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: LAKELAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UPDATE: USACE provides water pumps to bring flood relief to Lake Bonny residents, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEMA
    flooding
    Lakeland
    Milton24
    Lake Bonny

