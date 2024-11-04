Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJCS and SEAC Combined Federal Campaign PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Sharpe 

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    CJCS and SEAC discussing 2024 Combined Federal Campaign and upcoming holidays important to the CFC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 12:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 942601
    VIRIN: 241030-F-QQ362-3585
    Filename: DOD_110664461
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS and SEAC Combined Federal Campaign PSA, by MSgt Nicholas Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFC
    CJCS Brown
    SEAC Black

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download