The “Fort Sam’s Own” 323d Army Band and the University of Texas at San Antonio Wind Symphony present an extraordinary concert event: “American Military Heroes: Untold Stories of Strength and Valor.”
Mark your calendars for a musical journey through history, honoring the incredible legacies of heroes like Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez, Maj. Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Tuskegee Airmen, Buffalo Soldiers, the Women’s Army Corps, and the indomitable 442nd Infantry Regiment, “Go for Broke.”
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 11:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|942589
|VIRIN:
|241030-A-IL319-1198
|Filename:
|DOD_110664243
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Knight Veterans Day Concert Promotional Interview, by Christopher Grissett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
