Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Foundations Courses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Travis Burcham, Tech. Sgt. Janiqua Robinson and Delano Scott

    Airman Magazine   

    Col. Damian Schlussel, Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, Air University command chief, explain the origins of the new Foundations courses and their role in deliberate development. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 10:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942567
    VIRIN: 240927-F-LM051-6155
    Filename: DOD_110664079
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foundations Courses, by Travis Burcham, TSgt Janiqua Robinson and Delano Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Education
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air University
    Education and Training
    Professional Military Education.
    Foundations Courses

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download