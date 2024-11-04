Col. Damian Schlussel, Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, Air University command chief, explain the origins of the new Foundations courses and their role in deliberate development. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)
|09.27.2024
|11.04.2024 10:52
|Package
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
