U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, U.S. Transportation Command commander, speaks to more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 2, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Reed closed the symposium by providing thoughts on mobility culture and the importance of Airmen's readiness and resolve while they reoptimize for Great Power Competition and maintain global support to combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 10:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|942560
|VIRIN:
|241102-F-KA958-8041
|Filename:
|DOD_110664057
|Length:
|00:29:42
|Location:
|GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USTRANSCOM commander delivers A/TA Symposium keynote, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.