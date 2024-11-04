USTRANSCOM commander delivers A/TA Symposium keynote

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, U.S. Transportation Command commander, speaks to more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 2, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Reed closed the symposium by providing thoughts on mobility culture and the importance of Airmen's readiness and resolve while they reoptimize for Great Power Competition and maintain global support to combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)