    USTRANSCOM commander delivers A/TA Symposium keynote

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Christopher Bishop 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, U.S. Transportation Command commander, speaks to more than 1,000 Airmen, community leaders and industry partners during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium Nov. 2, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Reed closed the symposium by providing thoughts on mobility culture and the importance of Airmen's readiness and resolve while they reoptimize for Great Power Competition and maintain global support to combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Bishop)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 10:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 942560
    VIRIN: 241102-F-KA958-8041
    Filename: DOD_110664057
    Length: 00:29:42
    Location: GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US

