Veterans Day Feature: Eugene Fomby Jr. (vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942543" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. civilian Eugene Fomby Jr., 10th AAMDC Anti-Terrorism Officer, shares his story as U.S. Marine and Army veteran Nov. 4 in Sembach, Germany. Defense of this great Nation and our freedoms is a calling that requires perseverance and sacrifice like no other, and it is only fitting we take this day to honor our men and women in uniform, both past and present (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)